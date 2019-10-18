Taxi blockade forces road closures in CT CBD
On Tuesday, dozens of minibus taxis blocked the area around the station deck. Their grievances related to traffic enforcement and permit issues.
CAPE TOWN - There's another taxi blockade underway in Cape Town's CBD.
On Tuesday, dozens of minibus taxis blocked the area around the station deck.
Their grievances related to traffic enforcement and permit issues.
Traffic services Maxine Bezuidenhout: "Sir Lowry Road is closed in both directions between Russell Street and Tennant Street. We also have Christiaan Barnard closed in both directions between Hertzog Boulevard and Tennant Street. Motorists are advised to avoid that section of the CBD and utilise alternative routes out of the city this afternoon."
At the same time, a MyCiTi bus has knocked down a cyclist on Adderley Street.
