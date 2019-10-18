Suspected car thief shot & killed by cops near Gugulethu

The incident happened along the N2 near Gugulethu on Friday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A police officer shot and killed a suspected car thief along the N2 near Gugulethu on Friday morning.

The police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said: “The bakkie that was picking up people was robbed by four suspects. Police who were in the vicinity saw the incident and acted swiftly to assist. The suspects pointed firearms at the police officials and they acted. A man in his 20s was shot and fatally wounded.”