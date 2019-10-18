South Africa victorious in Africa Netball Cup opener

The Africa Netball Cup is the first tournament that the Proteas are competing in following their impressive showing at the Netball World Cup where they finished fourth.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa kickstarted its 2019 Africa Netball Cup campaign with a 106-10 victory over Lesotho on Friday at the Bellville Velodrome.

The Africa Netball Cup is the first tournament that the Proteas are competing in following their impressive showing at the Netball World Cup where they finished fourth.

The hosts went into the half-time break leading Lesotho 58-3.

New Proteas head coach Dorette Badenhorst has shown excitement but said they were wary of their next opponent Malawi.

South Africa was scheduled to open the tournament with Malawi but due to Tanzania pulling out that has resulted in a change of fixtures.

"I'm happy with our win but this isn't a challenge for us, the bigger challenge we're facing is tonight's game against Malawi. Changing the programme very late last night, the players adapted very well," said Badenhorst.

The countries participating in the tournament include Uganda, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Lesotho, Kenya and Malawi.

South Africa will face Malawi's Queens at 18:00 on Saturday.