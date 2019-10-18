View all in Latest
Some roads reopened after taxi blockade in CT CBD

The City of Cape Town said that minibus taxis blocking the N2 highway were removed by tow trucks at Raapenberg Road.

Taxis block traffic on Nelson Mandela Boulevard at Searle Street in Cape Town on 18 October 2019. Picture: City of Cape Town
Taxis block traffic on Nelson Mandela Boulevard at Searle Street in Cape Town on 18 October 2019. Picture: City of Cape Town
Jarita Kassen 16 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Traffic authorities have managed to reopen roads affected by a taxi blockade in Cape Town.

The protest in the CBD and on the N2 highway has led to traffic chaos on Friday afternoon.

Tyres were also burning on the N2 at Bhunga Avenue.

The City of Cape Town said that minibus taxis blocking the N2 highway were removed by tow trucks at Raapenberg Road.

Earlier, Nelson Mandela Boulevard inbound was blocked at Searle Street and taxis were blocking roads within the CBD and around the station deck.

Golden Arrow Bus Services' operations were also affected.

The protest followed Tuesday's action when dozens of minibus taxis blocked the area around the station deck.

Their grievances related to traffic enforcement and permit issues.

Recently, taxi operators in Du Noon also protested violently due to permit issues and enforcement operations.

