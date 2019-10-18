Small business owners worried about load shedding as heatwave hits SA

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
Go

Small business owners worried about load shedding as heatwave hits SA

Some businesses cannot afford backup generators and remain at the mercy of the power cuts.

FILE: With temperatures set to rise from Friday, many people will be looking to keep hydrated. Picture: Supplied.
FILE: With temperatures set to rise from Friday, many people will be looking to keep hydrated. Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

BRAAMFONTEIN - Small business owners are on Friday worried they won't be able to fully serve customers trying to keep cool in the heatwave thanks to load shedding.

Some businesses cannot afford backup generators and remain at the mercy of the power cuts.

Others are still recovering from more severe rolling blackouts which were implemented earlier this year.

With temperatures set to rise from Friday, many people will be looking to keep hydrated.

In Johannesburg, one tuckshop owner who is banking on selling cooldrinks, water and ice cream in bulk said this may not happen.

“The owner of the building doesn’t allow generators because it creates noise pollution. So, even if I can afford a generator, I can’t use it as I am a sub-tenant.”

Many have no choice but to close shop. While it may be too early to count the costs, many fear their businesses won’t survive this time around.

In Gauteng, temperatures are expected to start rising from Friday and peak on Saturday at around 37 degrees celsius.

This is set to place an even heavier strain on the national electricity grid, which is battling to cope.

The weather service said the Eastern Cape was already experiencing scorching heat in parts of the province, while the North West and Limpopo would not be spared.

Click here to check your load shedding schedule.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA