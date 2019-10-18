Sihle Zikalala slams Zandile Gumede’s 'foreign' campaigns
He said Zandile Gumede and her political rivals had presided over caucuses that were foreign to the ANC and they would be called to explain themselves before the party's leaders.
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Sihle Zikalala has slammed campaigns led by former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede and her political rivals in the race to lead the eThekwini region.
Zikalala made the remarks while addressing branch leaders of the eThekwini region's 110 branch in Durban on Thursday night.
He said Gumede and her political rivals, including former ANC eThekwini regional secretary Bheki Ntuli, had been inconsistent with the values of the party.
“Whether you are in the caucus that supports Zandile or the one backing [Thabani] Nyawose, who are you to call a caucus?"
He said the campaigns led by these warring factions were foreign to the ANC: “All these comrades are going to be called and explain on whose mandate they’re acting.”
The provincial ANC also announced on Thursday that it had suspended the membership of 14 people found guilty of bringing the party into disrepute.
Among those suspended are 10 members the party identified as having led violent protests in support of Gumede after the party removed her as ANC regional chairperson in June.
