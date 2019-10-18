Sihle Zikalala slams Zandile Gumede’s 'foreign' campaigns

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
Go

Sihle Zikalala slams Zandile Gumede’s 'foreign' campaigns

He said Zandile Gumede and her political rivals had presided over caucuses that were foreign to the ANC and they would be called to explain themselves before the party's leaders.

FILE: Zikalala said Gumede and her political rivals, including former ANC eThekwini regional secretary Bheki Ntuli, had been inconsistent with the values of the party. Picture: EWN
FILE: Zikalala said Gumede and her political rivals, including former ANC eThekwini regional secretary Bheki Ntuli, had been inconsistent with the values of the party. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Sihle Zikalala has slammed campaigns led by former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede and her political rivals in the race to lead the eThekwini region.

He said Gumede and her political rivals had presided over caucuses that were foreign to the ANC and they would be called to explain themselves before the party's leaders.

Zikalala made the remarks while addressing branch leaders of the eThekwini region's 110 branch in Durban on Thursday night.

He said Gumede and her political rivals, including former ANC eThekwini regional secretary Bheki Ntuli, had been inconsistent with the values of the party.

“Whether you are in the caucus that supports Zandile or the one backing [Thabani] Nyawose, who are you to call a caucus?"

He said the campaigns led by these warring factions were foreign to the ANC: “All these comrades are going to be called and explain on whose mandate they’re acting.”

The provincial ANC also announced on Thursday that it had suspended the membership of 14 people found guilty of bringing the party into disrepute.

Among those suspended are 10 members the party identified as having led violent protests in support of Gumede after the party removed her as ANC regional chairperson in June.

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA