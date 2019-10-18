Saturday load shedding unavoidable, says Eskom as it confirms stage 1 cuts

The power utility had promised to work towards limiting load shedding this weekend after two days of power cuts.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom confirmed on Friday that stage 1 load shedding would be implemented on Saturday from 9am until 11pm.

The power utility had promised to work towards limiting load shedding this weekend after three days of power cuts. It’s cited problems at the Medupi power station as reasons for the latest outages.

Eskom spokesperson Dikatso Mothae said load shedding on Saturday was unavoidable and people should take precautions.

“We will continue to double our efforts in terms of working around the clock to ensure that going forward that we don’t need to load shed,” Mothae said.