Samatu to have independent administrator within 21 days, says Labour Registrar

Samatu was placed under administration by the Labour Court after its mother body, the SA Medical Association, dissolved its leadership and resolved to disestablish the union's structures among other anomalies.

JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Registrar said that he would appoint an independent administrator within 21 days to oversee the affairs of the medical association trade union Samatu.

The Labour Relations Act dictates that trade unions which fail to perform their functions or where there was serious mismanagement of finances should be placed under administration.

Labour Registrar Advocate Lehlohonolo Molefe explains: "The NPC has been in a position to decide who should be the leadership of the trade union which is completely contrary to what the LRA says because the LRA is quite straight in terms of what constitutes a trade union. It is an association of employees, which means its members must decide who will lead them, not anyone else."