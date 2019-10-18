Saca: Bodi sentence will deter players thinking about match-fixing

Former Proteas batsman Gulam Bodi was sentenced to five years in prison after being guilty of eight counts of corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Cricket Association (Saca) has welcomed the sentencing of match-fixer Gulam Bodi.

Bodi was sentenced to five years in prison after being guilty of eight counts of corruption.

The 40-year-old was charged under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act of 2004 after being banned by Cricket South Arica for 20 years.

The former Lions batsman was acting as a link between bookmakers and domestic players during the RAM Slam T20 competition in 2015. Bodi handed himself over to police in July last year before pleading guilty to the charges in November.

Saca CEO, Tony Irish said the decision highlighted the serious nature of match-fixing.

“It's important to understand how serious these things are. This is an example of a cricketer who obviously got involved in corruption and the outcome is a lot more serious than a lot of cricketers would think, so it’s an indication of the seriousness of what can happen when a player gets involved in corruption,” he said.

Irish added that this ruling would force players to think twice about getting involved in corruption.

“All of these cases are tried on their own merit and the evidence is probably going to be different in each case but it is certainly a huge deterrent for any players who could be thinking of going down this route,” said Irish.

Six other players, Ethy Mbhalati, Alviro Petersen, Thami Tsolekile, Jean Symes, Lonwabo Tsotsobe and Pume Matshikwe, were also involved in the scandal and received suspensions of their own.