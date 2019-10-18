Saca: Bodi sentence will deter players thinking about match-fixing
Former Proteas batsman Gulam Bodi was sentenced to five years in prison after being guilty of eight counts of corruption.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Cricket Association (Saca) has welcomed the sentencing of match-fixer Gulam Bodi.
Bodi was sentenced to five years in prison after being guilty of eight counts of corruption.
The 40-year-old was charged under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act of 2004 after being banned by Cricket South Arica for 20 years.
The former Lions batsman was acting as a link between bookmakers and domestic players during the RAM Slam T20 competition in 2015. Bodi handed himself over to police in July last year before pleading guilty to the charges in November.
Saca CEO, Tony Irish said the decision highlighted the serious nature of match-fixing.
“It's important to understand how serious these things are. This is an example of a cricketer who obviously got involved in corruption and the outcome is a lot more serious than a lot of cricketers would think, so it’s an indication of the seriousness of what can happen when a player gets involved in corruption,” he said.
Irish added that this ruling would force players to think twice about getting involved in corruption.
“All of these cases are tried on their own merit and the evidence is probably going to be different in each case but it is certainly a huge deterrent for any players who could be thinking of going down this route,” said Irish.
Six other players, Ethy Mbhalati, Alviro Petersen, Thami Tsolekile, Jean Symes, Lonwabo Tsotsobe and Pume Matshikwe, were also involved in the scandal and received suspensions of their own.
Popular in Sport
-
Former South Africa batsman sentenced to five years in jail
-
Inside the finals stage of the Rugby World Cup
-
Head-to-head: Japan and SA's route to their RWC quarterfinal clash
-
SportsTalk Special: Keep calm, and trust the Boks
-
South Africa victorious in Africa Netball Cup opener
-
Rugby World Cup: Japan v South Africa quarter-final match-ups
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.