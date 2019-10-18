Rand rides optimism over new power plan
The South African currency rallied from near R15.00 to a session-best R14.77 on Thursday, ending a losing streak triggered by state power utility Eskom’s resumption on Wednesday of nationwide controlled blackouts.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand firmed on Friday, building on gains made after the government released a long-delayed plan for electricity generation to address crippling power cuts.
At 1620 GMT, the rand was up 0.3% at R14.7900 per US dollar.
The South African currency rallied from near R15.00 to a session-best R14.77 on Thursday, ending a losing streak triggered by state power utility Eskom’s resumption on Wednesday of nationwide controlled blackouts.
Eskom has blamed unforeseen breakdowns at some of its coal-burning plants, but analysts say they are a symptom of mismanagement over many years, which has seen it sink into roughly R440 billion ($30 billion) of debt.
The release of the new electricity generation plan, replacing a previous blueprint not updated for almost a decade, gave investors a degree of policy certainty, but Eskom still does not have a permanent chief executive.
South African government bonds traded slightly firmer, with the yield on the benchmark government paper due in 2026 down 2 basis points at 8.24%.
Stocks closed weaker, with the Johannesburg All-share index down 0.48% to 55,723 points, while the benchmark Top-40 index declined 0.41% to 49,511 points.
Bank stocks fell as the index edged 1.24% lower. FirstRand slipped 1.89% to R65.99, Standard Bank shed 1.44% to 179.20 rand and Rand Bank Merchant lost 1.02% to R80.17.
Gold stocks shone with the index up 1.76% amid global market uncertainty. Harmony rose 3.41% to R46.96 and AngloGold America 2.02% to R306.70.
More in Business
-
Eskom power cuts see City Power suspend maintenance work on infrastructure
-
Saturday load shedding unavoidable, says Eskom as it confirms stage 1 cuts
-
Mantashe: Inclusion of nuclear power in IRP has nothing to do with Russia
-
Mantashe: IRP to increase power generation to 45,000 MW
-
Small business owners worried about load shedding as heatwave hits SA
-
Mantashe: IRP includes generating power to supply other countries
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.