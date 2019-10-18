Ramaphosa praises KZN ANC for axing incompetent officials

In recent months, the party in the province under the leadership of its chairperson Sihle Zikalala sacked several government deployees including former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede.

In recent months, the party in the province under the leadership of its chairperson Sihle Zikalala sacked several government deployees, including former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede.

Following an assessment in August, the party had found Gumede and her executive committee incompetent as senior municipal officials.

Ramaphosa said all government officials found to be incompetent should not be kept in office.

"A position in the ANC government is not a birthright. If people fail to do their jobs, they must be removed," the president said.

The president made the statement while launching the eThekwini district development model pilot project in KwaMashu. He said the model, among others, would assist government in identifying incompetent and corrupt officials and remove them from office.

The project was also being piloted in the OR Tambo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape and would also be launched in the Waterberg District Municipality in Limpopo.