Proteas hold off Malawi for second Africa Netball Cup win

-
Ebola still an 'urgent' global health emergency: WHOAfrica
-
Clashes in central Barcelona on fifth day of separatist protestsWorld
-
Eskom power cuts see City Power suspend maintenance work on infrastructureBusiness
-
PM's 'deal or no deal' Saturday showdown faces wrecking attemptWorld
-
Mexico admits freeing Chapo's son after 'badly planned' operationWorld
-
We will not negotiate with criminals - CoCT's PurchaseLocal
-
We will not negotiate with criminals - CoCT's PurchaseLocal
-
Ramaphosa praises KZN ANC for axing incompetent officialsPolitics
-
Mkhwebane: Personal cost order against me could threaten PP's independenceLocal
-
Battle for DA's future: Who will succeed James Selfe as fedco chair?Politics
-
Knysna community continues search for girl (11) missing for 2 weeksLocal
-
Saturday load shedding unavoidable, says Eskom as it confirms stage 1 cutsBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Battle for DA's future: Who will succeed James Selfe as fedco chair?Politics
-
Mkhwebane: Court challenges having negative impact on PP's financesPolitics
-
Mkhwebane frustrated by state organs ignoring her reportsLocal
-
DA Federal Council chair candidates not helping party deal with issues: analystLocal
-
ANALYSIS: A turbulent transition: The DA faces a rocky futureOpinion
-
Sihle Zikalala slams Zandile Gumede’s 'foreign' campaignsPolitics
Popular Topics
-
CHARLES WEBSTER: Rape culture. What women sayOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: To live in South Africa, we have to ‘see and unsee’Opinion
-
CHARLES WEBSTER: Rape culture and the ‘ownership’ of womenOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The double-edged sword of Kanya Cekeshe's caseOpinion
-
CHARLES WEBSTER: Rape culture 'prison' and the importance of consentOpinion
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: We must make it easier to do business in South AfricaOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Rand rides optimism over new power planBusiness
-
Saturday load shedding unavoidable, says Eskom as it confirms stage 1 cutsBusiness
-
Mantashe: Inclusion of nuclear power in IRP has nothing to do with RussiaBusiness
-
Mantashe: IRP to increase power generation to 45,000 MWBusiness
-
Small business owners worried about load shedding as heatwave hits SABusiness
-
Mantashe: IRP includes generating power to supply other countriesBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Despite having enough food, humanity risks hunger 'crises': reportLifestyle
-
Sparse trailer for Kanye West Imax film releasedLifestyle
-
CT activist makes BBC 100 influential women list for helping abuse victimsLifestyle
-
Science fact: 'Le blob' is the Paris zoo's new star attractionWorld
-
Jennifer Garner raises awareness for breast cancerLifestyle
-
Prince Harry calls mother's death 'a wound that festers'Lifestyle
-
Billy Connolly may never perform againLifestyle
-
Wanted: Intimacy coordinators. Hollywood's fastest growing jobLifestyle
-
Grime star Stormzy, rockers the 1975 among Q Awards winnersLifestyle
-
Injured Kuldeep out of final Test against South AfricaSport
-
Klopp keen to make Man Utd wait for turnaroundSport
-
Saca: Bodi sentence will deter players thinking about match-fixingSport
-
Hobby 'that turned into a passion' leads SA gymnast to OlympicsSport
-
Former South Africa batsman sentenced to five years in jailSport
-
SportsTalk Special: Keep calm, and trust the BoksSport
Popular Topics
-
Head-to-head: Japan and SA's route to their RWC quarterfinal clashSport
-
Inside the finals stage of the Rugby World CupSport
-
De Bruin links up with Kings as consultantSport
-
Rugby World Cup: Japan v South Africa quarter-final match-upsSport
-
Balance not just brawn will beat up-tempo Japan - SpringboksSport
-
Springboks lean on local knowledge as they face JapanSport
Popular Topics
CARTOON: Bright Excuses
-
CARTOON: Heroes to ZerosLocal
-
CARTOON: WhatsApp StokvelLocal
-
CARTOON: SuperHelenPolitics
-
CARTOON: Bunny BonesPolitics
-
CARTOON: DA CarbombPolitics
-
CARTOON: Don't Bank On ItBusiness
-
CARTOON: The future of the climate?Local
-
CARTOON: Sin Bin OffenceSport
-
CARTOON: The Prying EyeLocal
- Fri
- 33°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 36°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 35°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 35°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 36°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 36°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 36°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 38°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 37°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 37°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 10°C
Proteas hold off Malawi for second Africa Netball Cup win
The hosts secured 56-51 victory in a nail-biting clash in Bellville.
CAPE TOWN - South Africa kept its momentum going as it made it two wins from two matches at the Africa Netball Cup on Friday, beating Malawi at the Bellville Velodrome in Cape Town.
The hosts secured 56-51 victory in a nail-biting clash.
The Proteas started the match on a high with goal scorer Lenize Potgieter dominating the score sheet as the hosts ended the first quarter with 16-11 lead.
In the second quarter, Malawi fought back but the Proteas forwards were too strong, they stretched the lead to 27-22 at half-time.
Potgieter continued with her sharpshooting as she helped the Proteas into a 42-35 lead during going into the third quarter break.
The Proteas faced a concerted fightback from Malawi in the final quarter and managed to hold on for their 56-51 victory.
Earlier on Friday, the Proteas defeated Lesotho 116-10.
Popular in Sport
-
Former South Africa batsman sentenced to five years in jail6 hours ago
-
Inside the finals stage of the Rugby World Cup9 hours ago
-
South Africa victorious in Africa Netball Cup opener7 hours ago
-
Head-to-head: Japan and SA's route to their RWC quarterfinal clash7 hours ago
-
Hobby 'that turned into a passion' leads SA gymnast to Olympics5 hours ago
-
Beyond the Touchline: How has SA’s style of rugby evolved?29 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.