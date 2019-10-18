View all in Latest
Proteas hold off Malawi for second Africa Netball Cup win

The hosts secured 56-51 victory in a nail-biting clash in Bellville.

South Africa played Malawi in the Africa Netball Cup at Bellville Velodrome, Cape Town on 18 October 2019. Picture: @Netball_SA/Twitter
South Africa played Malawi in the Africa Netball Cup at Bellville Velodrome, Cape Town on 18 October 2019. Picture: @Netball_SA/Twitter
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - South Africa kept its momentum going as it made it two wins from two matches at the Africa Netball Cup on Friday, beating Malawi at the Bellville Velodrome in Cape Town.

The hosts secured 56-51 victory in a nail-biting clash.

The Proteas started the match on a high with goal scorer Lenize Potgieter dominating the score sheet as the hosts ended the first quarter with 16-11 lead.

In the second quarter, Malawi fought back but the Proteas forwards were too strong, they stretched the lead to 27-22 at half-time.

Potgieter continued with her sharpshooting as she helped the Proteas into a 42-35 lead during going into the third quarter break.

The Proteas faced a concerted fightback from Malawi in the final quarter and managed to hold on for their 56-51 victory.

Earlier on Friday, the Proteas defeated Lesotho 116-10.

