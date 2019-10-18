Overberg police stations faced with concerning staff shortages: report

At Gansbaai police station, there are only 59 officers while it's meant to have 73.

CAPE TOWN - Police stations in the Overberg face staff shortages and have fewer than the required vehicles to police the area.

This is according to the Western Cape police ombudsman's report into police inefficiencies in the region released on Thursday.

The Hermanus police station is the worst affected by personnel shortages.

The station is supposed to have 162 officers, but current data shows only 140 are available.

At Gansbaai police station, there are only 59 officers while it's meant to have 73.

The report has been handed over to Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.

MEC's spokesperson Cayla Murray said: “The complaint about police inefficiencies in the area was found by the police ombudsman to be substantiated. The police recommended that the current policing model be referred to the relevant standing committee.”

The police station with the worst police to population ratio in the region is Stanford that has one officer for every 851 residents.

The ratio in Hermanus is one officer to every 631 residents.