Mohair worth R2m hijacked in Port Elizabeth
A truck carrying mohair was hijacked by two men at the M4 and Uitenhage Road intersection on Wednesday night.
CAPE TOWN - Thieves have stolen millions of rand worth of mohair in two truck hijackings in Port Elizabeth over the past two weeks.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said: “A white VW Polo swerved in front of the truck and two suspects armed with firearms pointed it at the driver who was alone in the truck. They forced the driver out of the truck and into the VW Polo. The two suspects got into the truck and drove off. The driver of the truck was blind-folded and the suspects drove around with the complainant and at approximately 02:00 on Thursday, they dropped the complainant in the Kwazakele area.”
Van Rensburg said the truck driver was released the next morning and the abandoned truck was also recovered.
The hijackers made off with over 50 bales of mohair valued at almost R2 million.
Van Rensburg said this was the second hijacking of a mohair truck in the past two weeks.
No arrests were made.
