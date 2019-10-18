Mkhwebane: Personal cost order against me could threaten PP's independence

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was responding to questions from MPs after tabling her office’s annual report and finances on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that a personal cost order against her had set a bad precedent and could threaten the independence of her office.

Mkhwebane was responding to questions from MPs after tabling her office’s annual report and finances on Friday.

She was asked about how she felt about donor funding from members of the public after South Africans pledged to come to her aid.

This followed a R900,000 personal costs order issued against her by the Constitutional Court in July in the case involving the South African Reserve Bank.

"I must indicate that this process is a process that was initiated by members of the public who are feeling that there's threat to this constitutional institution, it's a matter of making sure that we are not threatened as an institution, especially the independence of the institution, and the instilling of fear in the person of the Public Protector."