Mkhwebane frustrated by state organs ignoring her reports

The Public Protector on Friday briefed Parliament’s justice and correctional services committee about her office’s annual performance.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has bemoaned the lack of implementation of her remedial action and how certain members of Cabinet had attacked her findings.

Mkhwebane on Friday briefed Parliament’s justice and correctional services committee about her office’s annual performance. She told MPs that she achieved 72% of her performance targets in the 2018/19 financial year, up from 50% the previous year.

#PublicProtector Outgoing Deputy PP Kevin Malunga addressing committee for last time: "I am leaving an institution much stronger than the one that I found and much more well known by the public for its mandate". BN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 18, 2019

Mkhwebane said it was not just members of the executive that had challenged or ignored her remedial actions, which are binding unless overturned by a court of law.

The Public Protector was referring to President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who had both questioned her findings and taken her reports on review.

“My office has been at the receiving end of one blistering attacks from members of the executive because when we have issued reports, some would not appreciate the way we have reported on them,” Mkhwebane said.

She said at least 40 organs of state had also either ignored her reports in their entirety or implemented only parts of the remedial action.

“It was for this reason that at the end of the period under review, I published a list of the 40 organs of state, which have either ignored my reports in their entirety or implemented only parts of the remedial action,” she said.

Mkhwebane also touched on some positives, like how her office managed to assist a 66-year-old former civil servant to receive more than R1 million in pension benefits, which were outstanding for over five years.