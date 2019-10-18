View all in Latest
Mkhwebane: Court challenges having negative impact on PP's finances

The Public Protector has been in and out of court over the past three years defending her findings in some high-profile cases involving ministers and even President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane (left) and her deputy Kevin Malunga (right) appear before Parliament's justice committee on 18 October 2019 to present their office's annual performance report. Picture: @PublicProtector/Twitter
Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane (left) and her deputy Kevin Malunga (right) appear before Parliament's justice committee on 18 October 2019 to present their office's annual performance report. Picture: @PublicProtector/Twitter
13 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane said her office didn’t have the resources and funds to defend legal challenges against some findings.

Mkhwebane has been in and out of court over the past three years defending her findings in some high-profile cases involving ministers and even President Cyril Ramaphosa.

On Friday, she briefed Parliament’s justice committee on her office’s annual performance and finances.

Mkhwebane said a number of her reports were taken to court and were at the receiving end of blistering attacks from ministers. She said this had a negative impact on her office’s finances.

"Moreover owing to insufficient resources, my office cannot afford to have the remedial action we've taken enforced through the courts. As far as the affected parties are concerned, this renders this office somewhat toothless," Mkhwebane said.

The Public Protector said her office needed an additional allocation of R110 million over the next three years.

She pleaded with Parliament to allocate more funding to the Chapter Nine institution.

"We continued to grapple with the issue of funding. Once again I look to the National Assembly to help us obtain a bigger slice of the budget," she said.

