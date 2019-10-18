View all in Latest
Mantashe: IRP to increase power generation to 45,000 MW

Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe gave more details on the Integrated Resource Plan that was approved by cabinet on Thursday.

FILE: Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: GCIS
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe on Friday said the new energy mix would increase electricity generation to 45,000 megawatts.

Mantashe gave more details on the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) that was approved by Cabinet on Thursday. He said the approved plan would unlock investment in small energy projects.

The minister outlined the types of energy that would contribute to the new energy mix.

“Additional capacity in the energy mix set out by the IRP 2019 for the period up to 2030 is as follows: coal will account for an extra 1,500 MW of energy, while an extra 2,500 MW will come from hydropower, an extra 6,000 MW from PV, an extra 14,400 MW from wind, an extra 2,088 MW from storage and an extra 3,000 MW from gas,” Mantashe said.

The minister said government would continue to manage the economy but allow independent power producers to operate.

“All intensive using sectors of the economy are battling, so we have a responsibility to talk to sectors to say 'how can we make the economy work'. If you ask for guarantees in 10 years, you are saying we must not manage the economy, we will engage sectors but will not impose - they must be part of finding solutions,” he said.

Mantashe said due to challenges at Eskom, there was an immediate supply and demand gap that needed to be addressed.

WATCH: Mantashe briefs media on Integrated Resource Plan

