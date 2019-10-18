Mantashe: Inclusion of nuclear power in IRP has nothing to do with Russia

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
Go

Mantashe: Inclusion of nuclear power in IRP has nothing to do with Russia

Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe said coal would continue to play a significant role in electricity generation, but new investments would be directed towards more efficient technologies.

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe. Picture: Nthakoana Ngatane/EWN.
Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe. Picture: Nthakoana Ngatane/EWN.
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe said coal would continue to play a significant role in electricity generation, but new investments would be directed towards more efficient technologies.

Mantashe on Friday presented the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), which was approved by Cabinet this week. He said while the country would continue to generate electricity from coal, nuclear, wind and hydropower would increasingly form part of the new energy mix going into 2030.

The last IRP was passed in 2010 and Mantashe said that since then new generation had gone up by 18,000 megawatts. He said the new mix would still use coal.

“Coal will continue to play a significant role in electricity generation as the country has resources in abundance. New investment will be directed towards more efficient coal technologies,” Mantashe said.

Mantashe said nuclear power formed part of the energy mix.

“It is a globally accepted fact that nuclear as a clean source of energy can contribute significantly to the reduction of emissions,” he said.

The minister said the energy sector contributed 80% towards the country’s total greenhouse gas emissions, but as a signatory to the Paris Agreement on climate change, South Africa was committed to reducing emissions.

NUCLEAR ENERGY

Mantashe said the inclusion of nuclear power in the IRP had nothing to do with Russia.

He warned skeptics not to associate this with the deal that the country was expected to enter with Russia during former President Jacob Zuma’s tenure.

Mantashe said South Africa was joining the global move towards development of smaller modular nuclear reactors. He said the life of the Koeberg nuclear power station would be extended by 20 years.

“Eskom is the owner of Koeberg. There is capacity to extend that life to 2024. We think it is advisable to do so, we are not acquiring new capacity but extending the current capacity,” he said.

But, Mantashe took exception to suggestions that Russia would be involved.

“If you say whether we are getting advice from Russia, you are being cynical because we are not talking about the previous. We are talking about acquiring nuclear at a pace and cost that the country can afford,” Mantashe said.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA