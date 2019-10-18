View all in Latest
Load shedding sees some Gauteng matrics unable to write IT exam

The Gauteng Education Department said that nine candidates were not able to write their Information Technology exam on Thursday.

FILE: Grade 12 learners prepare to write an exam. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Grade 12 learners prepare to write an exam. Picture: EWN.
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - As Eskom implements rolling blackouts for a third consecutive day, some matriculants continue to be impacted by load shedding.

The Gauteng Education Department said that nine candidates were not able to write their Information Technology exam on Thursday.

This after over 300 matriculants writing the Computer Application Technology paper were affected on Wednesday.

Despite some delays, the department said it was pleased that the majority of candidates were able to write their exams successfully.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona: "Load shedding had an impact on the nine candidates who could not write. We also experienced some delays in other areas where we had up to 30-minute delays which we managed to overcome."

Eskom announced earlier on Friday that it would implement stage two load shedding until 11pm.

