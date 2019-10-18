View all in Latest
Lawyers against Abuse raises more than R1m to support GBV victims

The non-profit organisation, which provides legal and therapeutic support services in various communities, aimed to increase access to the law for survivors of abuse.

FILE: Capetonians took to the street to protest against gender-based violence on 4 September 2019. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - As the country grapples with high levels of gender-based violence (GBV), non-profit organisation Lawyers against Abuse (LvA) have raised over R1 million for the cause.

LvA, which provides legal and therapeutic support services in various communities, aimed to increase access to the law for survivors of abuse.

LvA director Lindsay Henson said the contribution would be used to strengthen the justice system’s response to GBV and empower communities around their legal rights.

“One of the reasons why GBV is so prevalent in South Africa is really the shortfall of the justice system to hold perpetrators accountable. For us by supporting individual clients and victims as they peruse justice and holding state actors accountable, that leads to increased justice system outcomes,” Henson said.

