Lawyers against Abuse raises more than R1m to support GBV victims
The non-profit organisation, which provides legal and therapeutic support services in various communities, aimed to increase access to the law for survivors of abuse.
JOHANNESBURG - As the country grapples with high levels of gender-based violence (GBV), non-profit organisation Lawyers against Abuse (LvA) have raised over R1 million for the cause.
LvA, which provides legal and therapeutic support services in various communities, aimed to increase access to the law for survivors of abuse.
LvA director Lindsay Henson said the contribution would be used to strengthen the justice system’s response to GBV and empower communities around their legal rights.
“One of the reasons why GBV is so prevalent in South Africa is really the shortfall of the justice system to hold perpetrators accountable. For us by supporting individual clients and victims as they peruse justice and holding state actors accountable, that leads to increased justice system outcomes,” Henson said.
Popular in Local
-
UPDATE: Traffic chaos in CT as taxis block N2 route out of city
-
Former South Africa batsman sentenced to five years in jail
-
Some roads reopened after taxi blockade in CT CBD
-
Mantashe: Inclusion of nuclear power in IRP has nothing to do with Russia
-
Stage 1 load shedding for Friday, no weekend power cuts
-
'She fights in her sleep': 2-year-old Reiger Park child raped
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.