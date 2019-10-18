View all in Latest
Knysna community continues search for girl (11) missing for 2 weeks

Oyisa Mgqwanci was last seen when she went to a shop near her home in the Jood-se-kamp community two Saturdays ago.

Oyisa Mgqwanci. Picture: Pink Ladies Facebook page
Oyisa Mgqwanci. Picture: Pink Ladies Facebook page
30 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - In Knysna, the search continues for an 11-year-old girl who has been missing for two weeks.

Oyisa Mgqwanci was last seen when she went to a shop near her home in the Joodsekamp community two Saturdays ago.

The grade 6 learner from Chris Nissen Primary School was wearing a blue jeans and a white shirt when she disappeared.

Concordia ward councillor Thando Matika said that residents and police had been scouring the Joodsekamp community and surrounding areas over the past two weeks.

He said it was unlike the shy young girl to disappear without a trace.

"No one has any idea where she could be. The family is very devastated. We've been searching the forest, the dams..."

While searches have been conducted day and night, there've been no signs of the missing 11-year-old.

