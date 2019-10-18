Kenya's president refuses to sign the budget over rate cap
The move was the latest in a running dispute over the rates cap, which the government and banking officials say is debilitating to the economy because it stalls lending.
NAIROBI - Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has demanded that lawmakers remove a cap on commercial lending rates, refusing to approve the 2019/20 (July-June) budget unless the limit is lifted, a document sent to parliament from the presidency showed on Thursday.
The move was the latest in a running dispute over the rates cap, which the government and banking officials say is debilitating to the economy because it stalls lending.
In 2016, the government limited rates banks can charge customers to four percentage points above the central bank’s benchmark - currently 9% - saying they were concerned about high rates.
Last month, lawmakers rejected a June request by the Treasury to remove the cap, saying lenders had not proven they could be trusted to lower rates without pressure.
The move was the second attempt by the government to repeal the cap after a similar try last year was blocked by lawmakers.
“The capping of interest rates has not addressed the intended objective particularly in expanding credit access,” Kenyatta said in the note to parliament.
Kenyan bank shares surged on the Nairobi bourse after the news.
The cap has cut private sector credit growth as commercial banks cut off millions of low-income customers deemed too risky to lend to, government officials and bank executives say.
It has also had a knock-on effect on the real economy as credit-starved businesses lay off workers and real estate developers find it hard to sell homes to a credit-short market.
“Investors will react positively to this news, in light of the harmful effects of the loan rate cap on Kenya’s growth prospects, and the unnecessary complication that it creates for policy,” said Razia Khan, head of research for Africa at Standard Chartered in London.
The central bank, which found in a study last year that the cap had probably cut 0.4% from 2017’s economic growth, has complained that the cap has also made it hard it to transmit its monetary policy signals.
It takes an average of 3-5 months longer for policy decisions to be transmitted under the capping regime compared with a free interest rate regime, Kenyatta said, citing research by the central bank.
Loansharks and other unregulated lenders have seized advantage of the gap created by the cap, charging desperate borrowers exorbitant rates, he said.
Lawmakers have the option of removing the cap from the bill or overruling the president if two-thirds of the 349 members vote to override his position, said Aden Duale, parliament’s majority leader.
“The house will deal with the matter in the next two weeks and will make a decision,” Duale told Reuters.
Legislators who spoke to Reuters said it was too early to tell how the house will vote but some agreed with the president.
“I’m in favour of repealing the cap. This cap is a just a decoration, just a feel-good thing because we cannot get credit from banks. I’m also a businessman,” said Moses Kuria, a lawmaker from Kenyatta’s ruling Jubilee party.
Popular in Africa
-
Zimbabwe's power cuts to worsen due to suppressed imports, warns Zesa
-
Observers flag concerns over Mozambique election
-
Price of bread rises 60% overnight in Zimbabwe
-
Zimbabwe's govt workers stay home as wages evaporate
-
Benin parliament vows amnesty and reform to try ease crisis
-
Calls for former Mozambican Minister Manuel Chang to be extradited to US
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.