Jiba loses bid to be reappointed to NPA post
Jiba wanted the court to interdict President Cyril Ramaphosa and NPA head Shamila Batohi from filling her position pending a review of the decision to sack her.
JOHANNESBURG - Axed deputy national director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba's bid to get her job back has been dismissed by the Western Cape High Court.
Judge Robert Henny rejected her application with costs.
Jiba wanted the court to order President Cyril Ramaphosa and NPA boss Shamila Batohi to reinstate her.
The NPA confirmed this but said it would not be commenting.
Jiba's latest attempt to return to the National Prosecuting Authority has failed yet again.
She wanted the court to interdict both Ramaphosa and Batohi from replacing her until the review application was finalised.
Judge Henny dismissed Jiba's application, saying she failed to prove her case.
She was fired in April by the president after an inquiry led by retired Justice Yvonne Mokgoro recommended she and former top prosecutor Lawrence Mrwebi be sacked.
The commission found that they were not fit and proper to hold office.
Parliament has also begun a process to determine whether the president was justified in his decision but suspended it until the court case was concluded.
