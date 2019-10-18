Jennifer Garner raises awareness for breast cancer
The 47-year-old actress has a mammogram scan every October - which is breast cancer awareness month - in order to ensure she isn't at risk of the disease.
LONDON - Jennifer Garner shared a video of her mammogram appointment to help raise awareness for breast cancer.
The 47-year-old actress has a mammogram scan every October - which is breast cancer awareness month - in order to ensure she isn't at risk of the disease and has now posted a portion of her appointment on social media in order to encourage other women to make the scan part of their routine.
In the video, she said: "Happy October! It's breast cancer awareness month and it's time for a mammogram!"
The clip then shows the Peppermint star doodling on a form, as well as quick shots of her undergoing the scan before she is seen blowing up a latex glove as she waits for the doctor to return with her results.
When her doctor tells her the scan is perfect and gives her the all-clear, she then does a joyful dance.
Every October I have a standing date 🙂. For a mammogram 😬. For me, having the appointment on the books makes it routine, like the dentist. I know it’s scary, sisters, but just do it—the next best thing to an all clear is early detection. 💗 To everyone in the thick of the battle—respect and love and strength to you. 💗 #nationalbreastcancerawarenessmonth #octoberisforpink #🙏🏻idonttakemycleartestforgranted #thankyoudrgoldberg
Meanwhile, the Alias actress - who has Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, seven, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck - recently admitted she can be a fun-killing mother, as her brood has dubbed her "the dragon".
She said: "If you're like me, I kill the fun. I am so lame. I say no to everything. They call me the dragon. They have all these names for me."
But Garner does have a 'Yes Day' once a year, where she allows her children to do as they please.
She added: "A 13-year-old and a seven-year-old have a different idea about what they'd like to get out of 'Yes Day'. They have to agree 'cause it's just one day."
