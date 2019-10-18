I thought he’d get two life sentences - Investigator in Nicholas Ninow case
Captain Pierre Botha said this was one of the most difficult cases that he had dealt with: 'It was very difficult for me because I am a white person and because a white person raped this little one.'
PRETORIA - The investigating officer in the case of child rapist Nicholas Ninow has told Eyewitness News how it was difficult for him to investigate the case.
The High Court in Pretoria sentenced Ninow to life and two five year terms on Thursday.
He was convicted of raping a seven-year-old girl in a toilet cubicle in a Dros restaurant in Silver Lakes, Pretoria.
Captain Pierre Botha was on the case since Ninow was arrested at Dros on 22 September last year.
WATCH: Child rapist Nicholas Ninow handed life sentence
Botha said he had been attending the proceedings since Ninow's first court appearance.
He said he was pleased with the sentence: “I thought it would be two lives because it was two counts of rape; oral sex and finger penetration but I am happy with the judgment. I followed this case since September 2018.”
Botha said this was one of the most difficult cases that he had dealt with: “It was very difficult for me because I am a white person and because a white person raped this little one.”
The judge has ordered that Ninow be included on the National Register of Sexual Offenders and should never be allowed to work with children.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.