I thought he’d get two life sentences - Investigator in Nicholas Ninow case

PRETORIA - The investigating officer in the case of child rapist Nicholas Ninow has told Eyewitness News how it was difficult for him to investigate the case.

The High Court in Pretoria sentenced Ninow to life and two five year terms on Thursday.

He was convicted of raping a seven-year-old girl in a toilet cubicle in a Dros restaurant in Silver Lakes, Pretoria.

Captain Pierre Botha was on the case since Ninow was arrested at Dros on 22 September last year.

Botha said he had been attending the proceedings since Ninow's first court appearance.

He said he was pleased with the sentence: “I thought it would be two lives because it was two counts of rape; oral sex and finger penetration but I am happy with the judgment. I followed this case since September 2018.”

Botha said this was one of the most difficult cases that he had dealt with: “It was very difficult for me because I am a white person and because a white person raped this little one.”

The judge has ordered that Ninow be included on the National Register of Sexual Offenders and should never be allowed to work with children.