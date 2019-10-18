Hobby 'that turned into a passion' leads SA gymnast to Olympics

Johannesburg-born Caitlin Rooskrantz qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after competing at the Artistic World Championships in Germany this month.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Gymnastics Federation said on Friday that 17-year-old gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz and her team were the best the country had seen in years.

Johannesburg-born Rooskrantz qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after competing at the Artistic World Championships in Germany this month.

Rooskrantz said her love for gymnastics began when she was just six-years-old.

“As a kid, I was really busy and full of energy, climbing on everything possible even things you could not think of climbing like door frames and walls. That’s how it all started and it became a hobby that turned into a passion.”