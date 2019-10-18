Health dept probes illness of 300 pupils after allegedly eating sweets
JOHANNESBURG - An investigation is under way into the sudden illness of about 300 pupils after allegedly eating sweets from a hawker. It's understood the children from the Nomini Primary School, south of Joburg, complained of stomach cramps and started vomiting on Thursday.
Some were taken to Stretford Community Health Care Centre while others are being treated at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.
The Gauteng Department of Health's Kwara Kekana: “It is suspected the learners fell sick as a result of consuming the same type of sweets from the same hawker. Five learners have since been transferred to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital for further treatment. Our school health team has since been sent to the school for further investigation.”
