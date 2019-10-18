EWN Sport Fantasy Football: We have questions for Solskjaer

It feels like the international break took forever to be done, but we’re glad it’s a thing of the past and normal programming can resume. This week we welcome a guest manager who has rocketed up the league ... like Man United in reverse.

It’s time to put the misery of game week 8 behind us all (especially Man City fans) and focus on some tasty fixtures ahead.

This week we look at the stand out fixture of the weekend: Man United versus Liverpool, and with a few Red Devils fans (ahem, Wesley Petersen and Ashley Muller) in the house it’s not hard to guess where their hearts are – but what is their head saying?

We also welcome a new guest to the show. Someone who is performing exceptionally well over the past few weeks. Eugene Mpatheni, manager of “Jou Ma Se Skelmpie” tells us all his secrets (not really) and give us some amazing tips for this week’s games (he doesn’t really). But we’re glad he stopped by anyway.

We also have a special feature, courtesy of Ashley ... a unique Q&A with Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (wink, wink). You don't want to miss this one.

As usual, EWN Sport editor Adrian Ephraim has a dumb question. And it has to do with transfers. Is it worth taking the four-point knock and hoping your new players recoup the points with good performances?

In the Stats Corner, Jason Bechervaise has a special number: 4. Who has 4 yellow cards and in danger of missing a game? You’ll have to listen to find out.

There are some other interesting fixtures coming up Leicester v Burnley, Chelsea v Newcastle and Wolves v Southampton to name a few.

Listen to the full podcast: