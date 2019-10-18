Eskom power cuts sees City Power suspend maintenance work on infrastructure
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said that since the rolling blackouts began, its been difficult for them to do their work without interruptions and safety concerns.
JOHANNESBURG - City Power said that it has been forced to suspend maintenance work on its infrastructure due to rolling blackouts.
Eskom announced that stage two load shedding would be in effect until 11pm on Friday evening.
Regular maintenance work is necessary to ensure that the network performs at an optimal level to avoid outages.
City Power said that among the areas where the work was suspended included the Franklin Roosevelt Park, Gresswold, Alexandra and Halfway Gardens sub-stations.
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said that since the rolling blackouts began, it has been difficult for them to do their work without interruptions and safety concerns.
"We also feel that it would be unfair to inconvenience customers over a long period so we decided that we should park it. We had hoped that at least by Monday we would know whether we could continue with planned maintenance or not but it would seem that Eskom is still having problems."
