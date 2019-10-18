View all in Latest
Dept: Matric pupils affected by load shedding to get a second chance at exams

Just over 300 pupils in the province were not able to sit for their Computer Applications Technology final paper on Wednesday in Gauteng.

FILE: The Gauteng Department of Education said despite minor delays in some areas, the majority of its centres were able to proceed with exams successfully. Picture: Pexels.
FILE: The Gauteng Department of Education said despite minor delays in some areas, the majority of its centres were able to proceed with exams successfully. Picture: Pexels.
10 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education has assured pupils who have been affected by load shedding that they will be given an opportunity to write their exams.

Just over 300 pupils in the province were not able to sit for their Computer Applications Technology final paper on Wednesday.

The department said despite minor delays in some areas, the majority of its centres were able to proceed with exams successfully.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “Some of them had to wait for two hours before electricity was restored, some had to utilize generators but then the frustration of waiting is where the problem was.”

Eskom on Friday morning said it would be implementing stage 2 load shedding instead of the previously announced stage 1.

Here's how to check the load shedding schedule.

