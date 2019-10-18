De Bruin links up with Kings as consultant
The 59-year-old officially started in his new role on Friday, 18 October, as the Port Elizabeth-side brace for a tough tour to Europe.
JOHANNESBURG - The Southern Kings have announced that Swys de Bruin joined the team as a coaching consultant.
De Bruin parted ways with the Lions earlier this month and was part of the Springbok set up in the lead up to the Rugby World Cup.
In a statement released by the Kings on Friday, the club said: “De Bruin is a widely sought-after rugby brain and comes with a wealth of coaching experience, having recently been the attack coach of the Springboks team as well as head coach of the Lions from 2017 until earlier this year. He has also previously coached the Sharks, Griquas and South Africa Under-21.”
He will be working closely with the coaching team of Robbi Kempson, Vuyo Zangqa and Braam van Straaten.
“We are excited to have Swys de Bruin joining the Isuzu Southern Kings as a coaching consultant,” Southern Kings chairman Loyiso Dotwana confirmed.
“His vast knowledge of the game and international experience will be of great value to our team. We are also confident that his input and contribution will be beneficial to our coaching team and the playing personnel. Swys’ philosophy is known to be that of producing attractive rugby which is in line with what we are set on achieving at the Isuzu Southern Kings,” said Dotwana.
The Kings are currently bottom of conference B in the Pro14 after their opening three games and will face the likes of Benetton, Glasgow Warriors and Ospreys before the turn of the year.
