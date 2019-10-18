Mabuza makes it clear that he supports Mboweni’s economic recovery plan
David Mabuza said there were extensive discussions both within the African National Congress and Cabinet about Tito Mboweni’s plan for economic recovery.
CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza has come out in support of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s economic recovery plan and said he also backed plans to unbundle Eskom.
On Thursday, Mabuza dismissed suggestions by the Democratic Alliance that there were differences between him and President Cyril Ramaphosa over the economic way forward for the country.
He was answering questions in the National Assembly.
Mabuza said there were extensive discussions both within the African National Congress and Cabinet about Mboweni’s plan for economic recovery.
“I’m not an individual, I work within a collective, so what you see there, it’s a product of a collective. And I’ve reassured the country from time to time that I support the president.”
The next question was whether Mabuza supported the unbundling of Eskom into three separate entities responsible for transmission, generation and distribution.
Mabuza was unequivocal: “I do. I do believe in that process of restructuring Eskom. So, in short, I believe in that plan. Yes. I do, I do.”
Mabuza is set to be back in the National Assembly to answer more questions on Tuesday on 22 October.
Click here to read Minister Tito Mboweni's economic growth paper.
More in Business
-
Stage 1 load shedding for Friday, no weekend power cuts
-
Mabuza: Govt can't afford to ignore advice of rating agencies
-
Rand firms as Cabinet approves power plan
-
Lack of implementation also to blame for SA economic woes - Mboweni
-
SA still an attractive investment destination - Mara Group's Thakkar
-
Experts warn load shedding costing SA’s productive economy about R2bn a day
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.