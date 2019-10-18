View all in Latest
Mabuza makes it clear that he supports Mboweni’s economic recovery plan

David Mabuza said there were extensive discussions both within the African National Congress and Cabinet about Tito Mboweni’s plan for economic recovery.

FILE: Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: GCIS.
32 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza has come out in support of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s economic recovery plan and said he also backed plans to unbundle Eskom.

On Thursday, Mabuza dismissed suggestions by the Democratic Alliance that there were differences between him and President Cyril Ramaphosa over the economic way forward for the country.

He was answering questions in the National Assembly.

Mabuza said there were extensive discussions both within the African National Congress and Cabinet about Mboweni’s plan for economic recovery.

“I’m not an individual, I work within a collective, so what you see there, it’s a product of a collective. And I’ve reassured the country from time to time that I support the president.”

The next question was whether Mabuza supported the unbundling of Eskom into three separate entities responsible for transmission, generation and distribution.

Mabuza was unequivocal: “I do. I do believe in that process of restructuring Eskom. So, in short, I believe in that plan. Yes. I do, I do.”

Mabuza is set to be back in the National Assembly to answer more questions on Tuesday on 22 October.

Click here to read Minister Tito Mboweni's economic growth paper.

