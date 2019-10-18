DA unable to say whether its CEO Paul Boughey resigned over infighting

His departure comes ahead of the party’s Federal Council this weekend where a report commissioned into the DA’s dismal performance in this year’s elections will be discussed.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) refused to say if the resignation of its CEO Paul Boughey was the result of the party’s internal report recommending that he step down.

On Thursday, Boughey resigned from the DA after five years at the helm, saying he has reached an agreement with the party in principle to resign.

His departure comes ahead of the party’s Federal Council this weekend where a report commissioned into the DA’s dismal performance in this year’s elections will be discussed.

It’s understood the report recommends that he and party leader Mmusi Maimane step down.

In his resignation letter, Boughey confirmed the decision to resign was taken by both him and the DA but he didn’t say what agreement was reached between the two parties.

When asked if Boughey jumped before he was pushed at the Federal Council scheduled to start on Saturday, the party’s spokesperson Solly Malatsi said: “We will only find out on Saturday when the report is debated by the Federal Council about what its contents are.”

Boughey said he acknowledged that the DA was going through an important phase of reflection, adding that he believed this was the right time to hand over the baton to allow the new leadership and the incoming chair of the Federal Council space to chart a new course.

He described working with Maimane as an extraordinary experience.

But his resignation now means Maimane is left to fight for his political future this weekend.