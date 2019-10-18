DA unable to say whether its CEO Paul Boughey resigned over infighting
His departure comes ahead of the party’s Federal Council this weekend where a report commissioned into the DA’s dismal performance in this year’s elections will be discussed.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) refused to say if the resignation of its CEO Paul Boughey was the result of the party’s internal report recommending that he step down.
On Thursday, Boughey resigned from the DA after five years at the helm, saying he has reached an agreement with the party in principle to resign.
His departure comes ahead of the party’s Federal Council this weekend where a report commissioned into the DA’s dismal performance in this year’s elections will be discussed.
It’s understood the report recommends that he and party leader Mmusi Maimane step down.
In his resignation letter, Boughey confirmed the decision to resign was taken by both him and the DA but he didn’t say what agreement was reached between the two parties.
When asked if Boughey jumped before he was pushed at the Federal Council scheduled to start on Saturday, the party’s spokesperson Solly Malatsi said: “We will only find out on Saturday when the report is debated by the Federal Council about what its contents are.”
Boughey said he acknowledged that the DA was going through an important phase of reflection, adding that he believed this was the right time to hand over the baton to allow the new leadership and the incoming chair of the Federal Council space to chart a new course.
He described working with Maimane as an extraordinary experience.
But his resignation now means Maimane is left to fight for his political future this weekend.
The DA has accepted the resignation of CEO, Paul Boughey.— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) October 17, 2019
We wish you all the best in your future endeavours, Paul.
Thank you for your service to the DA and your commitment to the broader Democratic Project in South Africa.
More in Politics
-
Mabuza: Continued discrimination against women in workplace a concern for govt
-
Mabuza: Govt can't afford to ignore advice of rating agencies
-
Parliament unanimously approves dismissal of secretary Mgidlana for misconduct
-
DA CEO Paul Boughey resigns
-
DA to head to court to force no-confidence motion in Bobani to go ahead
-
Mabuza apologises to SA for latest power cuts
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.