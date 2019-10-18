DA to raise plight of protesting asylum seekers in Parliament
Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Adrian Roos, a member of the parliamentary portfolio committee on Home Affairs, said government and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) should clarify the matter.
PRETORIA - The protests in Cape Town and Pretoria by mostly Congolese refugees demanding to be moved away from xenophobic attacks were expected to be raised in Parliament on Tuesday.
Roos said the human rights and humanitarian issues involving the protestors should be balanced against the rights of residents and ratepayers affected by the demonstrations.
