DA to raise plight of protesting asylum seekers in Parliament

PRETORIA - The protests in Cape Town and Pretoria by mostly Congolese refugees demanding to be moved away from xenophobic attacks were expected to be raised in Parliament on Tuesday.

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Adrian Roos, a member of the parliamentary portfolio committee on Home Affairs, said government and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) should clarify the matter.

Roos said the human rights and humanitarian issues involving the protestors should be balanced against the rights of residents and ratepayers affected by the demonstrations.