DA to raise plight of protesting asylum seekers in Parliament

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Adrian Roos, a member of the parliamentary portfolio committee on Home Affairs, said government and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) should clarify the matter.

FILE: Foreign nationals, mostly from the Democratic Republic of Congo, on 16 October 2019 protested outside the offices of the UNHCR in Pretoria against xenophobic attacks in South Africa. Picture: Jean-Jacques Cornish/EWN.
FILE: Foreign nationals, mostly from the Democratic Republic of Congo, on 16 October 2019 protested outside the offices of the UNHCR in Pretoria against xenophobic attacks in South Africa. Picture: Jean-Jacques Cornish/EWN.
2 minutes ago

PRETORIA - The protests in Cape Town and Pretoria by mostly Congolese refugees demanding to be moved away from xenophobic attacks were expected to be raised in Parliament on Tuesday.

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Adrian Roos, a member of the parliamentary portfolio committee on Home Affairs, said government and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) should clarify the matter.

Roos said the human rights and humanitarian issues involving the protestors should be balanced against the rights of residents and ratepayers affected by the demonstrations.

