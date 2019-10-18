DA: Bobani enjoys protection of ANC councillors

This after a Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting where Bobani was expected to face a no-confidence motion, was cancelled on Thursday morning.

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) said Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Mongameli Bobani enjoyed the protection of African National Congress (ANC) councillors.

The opposition staged a protest outside council chambers to demand the meeting reconvened.

Bobani has been accused of corruption; a claim he denies.

But the DA's Athol Trollip is gunning for him: “To preserve the position of the mayor, we’re seeking a legal interdict to force her [the speaker] to convene the meeting and provide adequate safety so that we can deal with two things: one the removal of councillor Bobani and to deal with council affairs.”

Trollip said the metro was left leaderless and service delivery was negatively affected.

The party is also approaching the High Court to force the council to table the no-confidence motion.