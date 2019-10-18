View all in Latest
DA Federal Council chair candidates not helping party deal with issues: analyst

Former party leader Helen Zille and Athol Trollip are front-runners for the post in a field that also includes Thomas Walters and Mike Waters.

Federal Executive Council chairperson candidate Helen Zille. Picture: Our_DA/Twitter
34 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) members will be electing a new Federal Executive Council chairperson this weekend.

Former party leader Helen Zille and Athol Trollip are front-runners for the post in a field that also includes Thomas Walters and Mike Waters.

The new executive chair will replace James Selfe who has been at the helm of the Federal Council for close to two decades.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said the candidates for the top position do not reflect the real debate in the party.

He said the DA was battling with the issue of race and how to position itself, adding that the candidates for the position were not going to help the party navigate these issues.

“If you look at the choices that they have going into this weekend, it is very clear that they seem not to be looking at a choice that could help them in navigating those. Those are people who have been there.”

Mathekga believed the DA was at a crossroads: “The problem is that the DA will never grow. In order to reach growth in the DA, it has to reach new constituencies, come up with new messages and going back to implementing the traditional identity of the DA.”

