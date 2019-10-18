Ramaphosa to launch eThekwini pilot of Operation Khawuleza

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the model would prioritise coordination between national, provincial and local government.

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday launch the eThekwini pilot project of government's district development model.

Ahead of the launch, Ramaphosa addressed eThekwini members of the African National Congress where he said the plan had already started showing positive results.

He said the newly launched district development plan had already assisted government in identifying challenges facing the areas where the model has been piloted.

“But we now know what the challenges in this district are.”

He said the plan would help government in responding faster to challenges facing local communities.

“Now, this development model is then going to help us with implementation.”

The model, also known as Operation Khawuleza, is also being piloted in the OR Tambo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape where it was launched last month.

It will also be piloted in the Waterberg District Municipality in Limpopo.