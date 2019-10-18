CT activist makes BBC 100 influential women list for helping abuse victims

Lucinda Evans founded the NGO, Philisa Abafazi Bethu, which offers various services such as counselling to victims of abuse.

CAPE TOWN - A Lavender Hill activist has made it onto the BBC's list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world for 2019.

From climate change activist Greta Thunberg to Malaysian transgender activist Nisha Ayub - these members of the fairer sex are driving change.

Cape Town's very own Lucinda Evans also featured.

Evans founded the NGO, Philisa Abafazi Bethu, which offers various services such as counselling to victims of abuse.

She said: “I am very grateful, but I bring this accolade home to the Cape Flats, to the community activists that have been tirelessly working in the activism of South Africa, who do not get the recognition but are fighting tirelessly to make a difference.”