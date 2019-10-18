CT activist makes BBC 100 influential women list for helping abuse victims
Lucinda Evans founded the NGO, Philisa Abafazi Bethu, which offers various services such as counselling to victims of abuse.
CAPE TOWN - A Lavender Hill activist has made it onto the BBC's list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world for 2019.
From climate change activist Greta Thunberg to Malaysian transgender activist Nisha Ayub - these members of the fairer sex are driving change.
Cape Town's very own Lucinda Evans also featured.
Evans founded the NGO, Philisa Abafazi Bethu, which offers various services such as counselling to victims of abuse.
She said: “I am very grateful, but I bring this accolade home to the Cape Flats, to the community activists that have been tirelessly working in the activism of South Africa, who do not get the recognition but are fighting tirelessly to make a difference.”
Popular in Lifestyle
-
5 retirement saving tips for those who left it late
-
Science fact: 'Le blob' is the Paris zoo's new star attraction
-
Billy Connolly may never perform again
-
R Kelly claims he's battling health problems in jail
-
Prince Harry calls mother's death 'a wound that festers'
-
Richard Gere and Sylvester Stallone's fight over Princess Diana
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.