Court places Samatu under administration following independence concerns

JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Court on Friday placed the South African Medical Association Trade Union (Samatu) under administration following a protracted battle over the independence of the organisation.

This after its own leaders and the Labour Registrar raised concerns about the financial and constitutional independence of the trade union.

Samatu is an entity of the South African Medical Association (Sama), which was registered as a non-profit company and is meant to represent the interests of medical doctors in the private and public sectors.

Leaders of the trade union applied to the court to have the organisation placed under administration citing failure to comply with sections of the Labour Relations Act.

Their case was affirmed by the Labour Registrar who submitted that Sama, NPC and Samatu contravened sections in law related to financial accountability and the independence of trade unions.

Advocate Lehlohonolo Molefe, the Labour Registrar for labour relations, said: “With Samatu and NPC it has been extremely difficult in terms of independence because what we have flagged, for example, is that Samatu doesn’t have its own account to register a trade union. All the subscription of members, including agency fees, are paid through Sama NPC.”

The Labour Court order compelled Molefe to appoint an independent administrator within 21 days of the decision.