Cosatu calls for removal of Eskom board amid load shedding

Eskom will be implementing stage 1 load shedding for the third time on Friday morning, further frustrating South Africans and crippling businesses.

JOHANNESBURG - As Eskom assured South Africans that it would do all it can to stop load shedding, unions are reiterating their calls for the power utility's board to be removed.

The power utility said it took the decision to roll out power cuts to protect the system from total collapse, citing capacity challenges.

The current board of Eskom was appointed in January 2018 to help improve the power utility’s operational and financial condition.

The Congress of South African Trade Union (Cosatu)’s first deputy president Mike Shingange said the board had failed to do that.

“They lost R20 billion in the last financial year since they were appointed.”

He said the board’s performance contradicted what they were appointed for.

“We support the new dawn and the new dawn is supposed to characterise an era of accountability and efficiency.”

Cosatu said it would continue to lobby the president to remove the board.

