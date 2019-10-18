CoJ says repairing highways, bridges for the safety of residents
Mayor Herman Mashaba said Joburg residents needed to consider the urgency of the repairs to the M2 Highway and bridge.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg appealed to South Africans to understand the need for infrastructure development and the money that was being spent.
The city announced that the M2 will be opened at the end of October after more than a year of repairs.
R160 million was budgeted for the project and it’s unclear how much of that the city has spent.
His spokesperson Tony Taverna-Turisan said: “…And we had to take the decision to start on the M2 in order to protect the lives of the residents.”
He said the condition of the roads in the entire city was a concern: “We have over 900 bridges and only 6% of them are in good condition. Therefore, it is important that we focus our capital investment into the redevelopment of these bridges to ensure that our residents are kept safe on the roads.”
A ceremony for the completion of the bridge is set to be held on 30 October and the highway is expected to be officially opened on 4 December.
