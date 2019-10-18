City Power: Techs working to restore power to suburbs hit by fault power lines

Some of these communities were without electricity since Thursday morning and were affected over and above by the rolling blackouts implemented by Eskom this week.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power on Friday said a number of areas including North Riding, Highlands North, and Sandringham were without power because of various faults in their power lines.

The utility’s spokesperson Isaac Mangena said their technicians were busy trying to fix the problems.

“The fault was actually inside someone’s private property. We couldn’t have access last night and we only managed to get access this morning. Our operators and technicians were on-site throughout the day basically running the fault and trying to ensure that power gets restored. We are hoping power will be restored later this afternoon,” Magana said.