Barcelona and Madrid told to agree new Clasico date due to Catalonia protests

The clubs have until 10 am (0800 GMT) on Monday to find a new date for the match originally scheduled for 26 October, the federation said.

MADRID, Spain - The Barcelona and Real Madrid Clasico, Spain's biggest football league match, has been postponed because of Catalonia protests, the Spanish football federation said Friday.

The clubs have until 10 am (0800 GMT) on Monday to find a new date for the match originally scheduled for 26 October, the federation said. If they fail to do so, the federation will choose a new date.

The Spanish football league (LFP) on Wednesday said it had asked the country's football federation (RFEF) to move the fixture from to Madrid after three days of large-scale demonstrations which have turned increasingly violent.