Zimbabwe's power cuts to worsen due to suppressed imports, warns Zesa

It said the country would experience suppressed power supply until imports were restored to normal levels.

Picture: Pexels
Picture: Pexels
47 minutes ago

HARARE - Zimbabwe's state electricity company said that power cuts would worsen due to suppressed imports from the region, including South Africa.

This comes after Eskom announced Stage 2 load shedding for its South African customers on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe state power company Zesa urged its customers to use electricity sparingly and to switch off airconditioners and geysers.

It said the country would experience suppressed power supply until imports were restored to normal levels.

Under a power deal with Eskom, when South Africa was experiencing load shedding, exports to Zimbabwe were significantly reduced.

Even before this latest announcement, most areas of Harare were only getting around six hours of power per day.

Zesa spokesperson Fullard Gwasira said that as many as five sub-stations were vandalised per night as thieves took advantage of the power cuts to steal components and oil.

