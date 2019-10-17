WATCH LIVE: Dros rapist Ninow's grandmother continues testimony

Sentencing for the convicted rapist continues.

Sentencing proceedings in the case of the Dros child rapist are still under way in the High Court in Pretoria.

Nicholas Ninow was found guilty of raping a seven-year-old girl in the toilet cubicle of the Dros restaurant in the capital. His sentencing began on Wednesday, when he took the stand to testify in mitigation of sentence.

More witnesses are to be called today. Ninow's grandmother Pauline Gericke continues her testimony on Thursday.