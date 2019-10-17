-
US Democrat congressman Elijah Cummings has died
Elijah Cummings was the Democratic chairman of the main investigative committee in the House of Representatives and involved in the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump.
ATLANTA - US Democrat Congressman Elijah Cummings has died aged 68, his office confirmed on Twitter early Thursday.
“At approximately 2:45 a.m. on Thursday October 17, 2019, Congressman Elijah E. Cummings (MD-07) passed away at John Hopkins Hospital due to complications concerning longstanding health challenges,” his office said in a statement.
The statement said that more information would be released later Thursday. Reuters could not immediately reach his representatives for further comment.
The Maryland Congressman was the Democratic chairman of the US House Oversight and Reform Committee, which is the main investigative committee in the House of Representatives and is involved in the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump.
