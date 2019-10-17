View all in Latest
Go

SABC cancels 'Top Billing' after 2 decades on air

The show, which has been on air for more than 20 years, is known for it's high-end home, fashion and travel features.

FILE: According to reports, the cash-strapped public broadcaster didn't renew the show's contract four months ago because it was too costly to produce. Picture: Top Billing on Facebook.
FILE: According to reports, the cash-strapped public broadcaster didn't renew the show's contract four months ago because it was too costly to produce. Picture: Top Billing on Facebook.
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pulling the plug on the country's longest-running lifestyle TV show - Top Billing.

The show, which has been on air for more than 20 years, is known for it's high-end home, fashion and travel features.

Top Billing, produced by Tswelopele Productions, which is owned by media moguls Patience Stevens and Basetsana Khumalo, will air its farewell episode this Saturday on SABC 3.

According to reports, the cash-strapped public broadcaster didn't renew the show's contract four months ago because it was too costly to produce.

WATCH: Here's a taste of what the show is all about

