Steve Barker not feeling pressure as Stellenbosch FC face Bucs in TKO clash

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker said that he did not feel pressured over the club's poor run as they were embarking on a five-year project.

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker said that he did not feel pressured over the club's poor run as they were embarking on a five-year project.

The Stellenbosch based side will travel to Orlando Stadium where they'll meet Orlando Pirates in the Telkom Knockout competition on Saturday.

Barker said that although he wanted to win, he'd look into giving other players a chance.

He said that despite the club's poor run but there was no pressure on him and believed that Pirates were the under-pressure side.

"No I don't feel pressure at all, we have a long term plan at the club that we embarking on - which is a five-year project. We have done it in one year, so we know what we want to do and how to get there and who we want to get there with. So I'm part of that project," said Barker.

Barker said they'd look into giving fringe players a chance.

"Pressure is a league game, so we don't feel pressured at all for Saturday, this one is freedom. So without giving too much away, it does give us an opportunity to give one or two fringe players an opportunity just to see how they cope at this level," he said.

Stellenbosch will next week meet the Buccaneers at Cape Town Stadium in a league encounter.

Barker said that their battle was to remain in the league at the end of the season.

"We have a war to win and the war is we want to be in the league at the end of the season, you have battles along the way, some you win and some you lose," said Barker.