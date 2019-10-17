State asks for life sentence for child rapist Nicholas Ninow
Ninow was found guilty on four counts including rape. He violated a seven-year-old girl in the toilet of a Dross restaurant in September last year.
PRETORIA - The State in the case against convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow on Thursday called for a life sentence.
Ninow was found guilty on four counts, including rape. He violated a seven-year-old girl in the toilet of a Dross restaurant in September last year.
Ninow maintained that alcohol and drugs led him to rape the little girl. But, in her closing arguments, State prosecutor Grace Ngobeni asked the High Court in Pretoria to reject Ninow’s version of events.
“He did not tell the court that he targeted the child and followed her into the bathroom,” Ngobeni said.
Ngobeni said there were no compelling reasons for the court to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentences.
“The accused is not remorseful, that is my submission. The accused only feels sorry that he now has to take full responsibility for his actions and now that he is facing life in prison,” she said.
Judge Papi Masopha is expected to deliver his verdict on Thursday afternoon.
WATCH LIVE: Nicholas Ninow's sentencing proceedings
